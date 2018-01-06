Photo Flash: Max von Essen Gets FROZEN and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, Anastasia's Max von Essen gets FROZEN. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Finding Neverland (Tour): @kristinereese stole Willâ€™s beard and created the ultimate pirETTE â€¢ #fnltour #findingneverland #sip @fnlmusical

Anastasia (Broadway): @maxizpad Literally FROZEN today. Also, literally waiting for FROZEN to open!!! Hurry up already!! by @davymacknyc #frozen #anastasia #SIP #saturday #intermission #anastasiamusical #broadway #stjames #broadhurst #44thSt #hk #theaterdistrict #neighbors #w42st #journeytothepast #russia

Mamma Mia (Regional): @byroblanders Mamma Mia! Itâ€™s that time!!! #sip #saturdayintermissionpic @officialbroadwayworld #broadwayworld @titusville_playhouse #TPIMammaMia

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @dalton_bolton We get up at 12 and start to work at 1 #thewizardofoz #lowerossingtontheatre #SIP #saturdayintermissionpic #castphoto #emeraldcity #merryoldlandofoz

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay An Acro New Yearâ€™s Resolution at #WizardofOzLOT on this two show day! #SIP #twoshowday #stackedplank #plank #plankchallenge #lowerossingtontheatre #plankoftheday #acroyoga #newyearsresolution





