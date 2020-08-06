Photo Flash: Mark H. Dold Takes a Bow Following First Preview of Barrington Stage's AEA-Approved HARRY CLARKE

Barrington Stage presented the first preview performance of Harry Clarke last night. Barrington Stage is one of two theaters in the country to have been given the greenlight by Actors' Equity to begin performances in the wake of the pandemic.

Barrington Stage's production of Harry Clarke, directed by Founder/Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, was recently forced to move outdoors to follow Massachusetts state guidelines on safe reopening in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get a first look at star Mark H. Dold during curtain call below!

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, BSC's mission is to present top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to find fresh, bold ways of bringing new audiences into the theatre.