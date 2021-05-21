Photos: Mandy Gonzalez, Kathryn Gallagher, Laura Osnes, and More in Breast Cancer Research Foundation's VIRTUAL HOT PINK EVENING

Last night, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) held their Virtual Hot Pink Evening, taking their renowned Hot Pink Party to a virtual platform for the second year in a row and featuring a very special live-streamed viewing experience. The evening raised $6 million - a record for a BCRF virtual event, to support BCRF's global legion of 275 scientists pursuing high-impact breast cancer research that is helping save lives.

Hosted by Elizabeth Hurley, Global Ambassador of The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign, the evening featured appearances by Jordana Brewster, Edie Falco, Cheryl Hines, Patti LaBelle, Lisa Ling, Joan Lunden, Carolyn Murphy, Emma Myles, Amy Robach, Molly Sims and others.

The evening opened with an all-star performance of "Cabaret" from the musical Cabaret, including breast cancer survivor and BCRF Advisory Board Member Mandy Gonzalez, Tony Award-nominee Kathryn Gallagher, BCRF ambassador Carly Hughes, Catherine Brunell, Dwayne Clark, Lulu Grant, Drew Gehling, Nicole Van Giesen, Becky Gulsvig, David Josefsberg, Jamie LaVerdiere, James Moye, Josh Andres Rivera, Josephine Rose Roberts, Julia Haubner Smith and Stephanie Styles.

In a very special moment, Gayle King introduced guests to Miriam Dance, a singer, songwriter, theatre director, teacher, and breast cancer survivor. Miriam, who was diagnosed with breast cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic, captured hearts in an Instagram post where she sang "One Song Glory" from RENT. Tonight, she sang the song once again while surrounded by original RENT cast members and Broadway performers, including: Sebastian Arcelus, Will Chase, Wilson Cruz, Carly Hughes, Jose Llana, Adam Pascal, Charlie Pollock, Anthony Rapp, Mary Testa, Tracie Thoms, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Rema Webb for an unforgettable performance.

BCRF's Founding Scientific Director Dr. Larry Norton of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center introduced Paul Shaffer who was joined by Motown legend Valerie Simpson for a performance of "You Make Me Feel Brand New." Dr. Norton himself even joined in on bass guitar.

The performance-packed evening also featured Broadway star and breast cancer survivor Mandy Gonzalez leading a performance of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," which included Bradley Dean, Jenna Leigh Green, Andy Karl, Telly Leung, Laura Osnes, Orfeh, Shayna Steele and Eric Jordan Young.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka introduced Sir Elton John, who closed the evening with a spectacular performance of "Tiny Dancer," in tribute to BCRF's Founder, Evelyn Lauder. Sir Elton remarked, "When I reflect upon my favorite memories of your beloved Founder, my dear friend Evelyn Lauder, I am thrilled to think how proud she would be that BCRF is now the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. No force of nature, no pandemic, can stop Evelyn's dream of saving lives from breast cancer."

