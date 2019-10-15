Photo Flash: Lucy Hale Visits OKLAHOMA!
Lucy Hale recently stopped by Oklahoma! on Broadway and posed with some cast members backstage after the show. Check out the photos below!
Oklahoma! is the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The show also received a Tony Award® in the Best Featured Actress of a Musical category for Ali Stroker's performance as Ado Annie.
Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, reorchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.
Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille.
Oklahoma! was first presented at Bard SummerScape followed by an engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn where it had a sold out run in 2018. The creative team includes: Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations, Arrangements & Music Supervision), John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Nathan Koci (Music Direction), Laura Jelinek (Scenic Design), Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design). Casting by Will Cantler and Adam Caldwell/Telsey & Co.
The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.
Lucy Hale with Ali Stroker
Lucy Hale with Patrick Vaill
Lucy Hale with Denver Milord
Lucy Hale with Aisha Mitchell
