Photo Flash: Jordan Fisher and More at TADA! Youth Theater's 35th Anniversary Gala Honoring Jason Robert Brown

On March 2, 2020, TADA! Youth Theater celebrated its 35th Anniversary Gala honoring Tony award winner Jason Robert Brown and Harold Arlen Award and Sue Brewer Award winner Georgia Stitt. Held at Tribeca 360 in Manhattan, the event welcomed 180 guests and raised $160,000 for the nonprofit. The evening featured a cocktail hour, dinner, live and silent auctions, and performances by the honorees, TADA!'s Resident Youth Ensemble, Kate Baldwin, Jordan Fisher, Jason Gotay, Amber Iman and Jessica Vosk. This star-studded Gala was hosted by four-time Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission has been to provide young people from different backgrounds with musical theater programs that inspire them to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences.

Alumni of TADA! include Jordan Peele (Key & Peele, Get Out, Us), Sasha Allen (HAIR, The Voice, For Colored Girls), Ricardo Zayas (Hamilton, Head Over Heels, West Side Story- upcoming from director Steven Spielberg), and Sheldon Henry (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, The Prom).

TADA! also offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. TADA!'s high-quality work enhances young people's self-confidence and creativity. They also develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

For more information, please visit www.tadatheater.com.





