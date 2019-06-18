Photo Flash: Jenn Colella, Jarrod Spector and More Join Amanda Green At Birdland

Jun. 18, 2019  

The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented two-time Tony-nominated Broadway songwriter and award-winning performer Amanda Green to the stage on Monday, June 17. Amanda is currently represented on Broadway by the smash hit revival of Kiss Me Kate starring Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase, for which she contributed a revised book and lyrics.

Singing Amanda's songs were her special guests Jenn Colella, Jarrod Spector, Kristollyn Lloyd and David Larsen. Musical Direction was by James Sampliner, with Joe Nero on drums.

In her Birdland concerts, entitled "Amanda Green A.F." Amanda brings her own exuberant wit and hilarious banter in an evening of her funny and moving songs, including special previews of her up and coming shows.

Amanda is a Tony-Award nominated lyricist-composer. She revised the book and lyrics for the current smash revival of Kiss Me Kate, and is currently writing lyrics for a new musical with Billy Crystal and Jason Robert Brown, as well as Female Troubles, an original musical comedy conceived by Amanda & composer Curtis Moore.

Photos by Kevin Alvey



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • HAMILTON Could Be Headed to Asia, Mexico, Paris, Germany, and on an Australian Tour!
  • Photo Flash: Something's Coming... Get a First Look at Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, and the Cast of the Upcoming WEST SIDE STORY Film!
  • Photo Flashback: Broadway Bares All! The Most Memorable Moments of Broadway's Sexiest Night
  • BroadwayWorld Readers Pick The Top 2019 Tony Awards Fashion!
  • Meet the Current Cast of THE BOOK OF MORMON!
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup