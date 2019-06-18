Photo Flash: Jenn Colella, Jarrod Spector and More Join Amanda Green At Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented two-time Tony-nominated Broadway songwriter and award-winning performer Amanda Green to the stage on Monday, June 17. Amanda is currently represented on Broadway by the smash hit revival of Kiss Me Kate starring Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase, for which she contributed a revised book and lyrics.

Singing Amanda's songs were her special guests Jenn Colella, Jarrod Spector, Kristollyn Lloyd and David Larsen. Musical Direction was by James Sampliner, with Joe Nero on drums.

In her Birdland concerts, entitled "Amanda Green A.F." Amanda brings her own exuberant wit and hilarious banter in an evening of her funny and moving songs, including special previews of her up and coming shows.

Amanda is a Tony-Award nominated lyricist-composer. She revised the book and lyrics for the current smash revival of Kiss Me Kate, and is currently writing lyrics for a new musical with Billy Crystal and Jason Robert Brown, as well as Female Troubles, an original musical comedy conceived by Amanda & composer Curtis Moore.

Photos by Kevin Alvey