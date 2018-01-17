Photo Flash: Jeff Hiller Stars in BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS

Bright Colors And Bold Patterns - the hit play hailed as "devastatingly funny" by The New York Times - continues its triumphant run Off Broadway at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in Manhattan), when new star Jeff Hiller("Nightcap," "30 Rock," Broadway's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) steps into the starring role tonight, Wednesday, January 17 for an exclusive six week extension. The new opening night is scheduled for Sunday, February 4 and the play runs through Sunday, February 25. Tickets are now on sale at BrightColorsandBoldPatterns.com.

The show's author and original star Drew Droege (the internet's "Chloë," "Drunk History," and "Heathers" on Paramount TV in 2018) concluded his New York run earlier this month and plans to bring the production around the country on a national tour. Directed by Michael Urie (Torch Song, Buyer & Cellar, "Ugly Betty"), Bright Colors And Bold Patterns has returned to New York following a smash three-week engagement last season.

Drew recently explained, "I am insanely thrilled and honored to welcome the wicked genius of Jeff Hiller to our play. I hope he likes margaritas." Michael Urie says, "It's quite a coup to get comedy master Jeff Hiller to bring a different take on this character and explore his antics from another angle." Jeff himself adds, "I'm so excited to perform Drew's hysterical show and finally have a stage ALL TO MYSELF!"

Bright Colors And Bold Patterns is a riotous new solo play that storms the stage with ferocity and wit, deemed "hilarious" and "uproarious" by The New Yorker, "fantastic" and "pure magic" by Time Out New York, and "side-splitting" and "fresh" from The Huffington Post. It has also been hailed as "raucous, witty and occasionally moving" by The Daily Beast, "a very funny play" by The New York Post, "outrageous and stinging" by Out Magazine and "relentlessly funny" by Buzzfeed.

Josh and Brennan are about to get married in Palm Springs on a lovely Saturday afternoon. However, the night before becomes a drunken, drug-fueled riot, because their friend Gerry has arrived, furious that their invitation says "Please refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns." In the struggle for equality, what do we really want? What do we lose? And is there any cocaine left?

Bright Colors And Bold Patterns features set design by Dara Wishingrad and is produced by Zach Laks in association with Riki Kane Larimer. Tom Detrinis serves as associate producer.

Bright Colors And Bold Patterns was originally presented at VS Theatre in Los Angeles and directed by Molly Prather. It was remounted at Celebration Theatre in Los Angeles and transferred to the Barrow Street Theatre in 2016.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Related Articles