Photo Flash: Jeanna de Waal and Neil deGrasse Tyson Visit OKLAHOMA!
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! had some special guests over the weekend. Jeanna de Waal, who will be starring in the new musical "Diana" this season caught the show and went backstage to congratulate the cast and from the world of science, Neil deGrasse Tyson brought his family to see the Tony winning musical. The entire cast was fascinated with Neil and had many questions about astrophysics and science which he graciously expounded on.
Check out photos below!
Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, reorchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.
Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille.
The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.
Photo Credit: DKC/O&M
Jeanna de Waal and Denver Milord
Jeanna de Waal and Chris Bannow
Jeanna de Waal and James Davis
Neil deGrasse Tyson and Damon Daunno
Neil deGrasse Tyson and Patrick Vaill
Neil deGrasse Tyson and Mitch Tebo
