Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical

The 5th Avenue Theatre, Abingdon Theatre Company and Ann Ramsay-Jenkins presented a 29 Hour industry reading of Corner of Bitter and Sweet featuring a book by Lainie Sakakura, music & lyrics by Paul Fujimoto on October 23 at Theatre 71 in New York. Lainie Sakakura directs. Scroll down for photos from the reading.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford, Corner of Bitter and Sweet tells a stunning multigenerational story about a boy's coming of age during WWII Seattle, and the depths and longing of deep-heart love. The Seattle Times called it "A Chinese-Japanese variation on Romeo and Juliet, (that is) so revealing and so well rendered."

The cast includes Jane Bernhard, Darius de Haas, Carly Gendell, Rick Faugno, Kenny Ingram, Sala Iwamatsu, Spencer Jones, Kathleen Kwan, Darren Lee, Jonny Lee Jr., Fenton Li, Jason Ma, Zach Mackiewicz, Mary Beth Purdy, Alex Sanchez, Avelina Sanchez, Isabela Sanchez, Ian Saraceni, Virginia Woodruff, and Timothy Yang.

The creative team includes Cantonese Consultant Fenton Li, Music Supervisor and Dance Arrangements by Sam Davis, Music Director Evan Alparone, Kory Grossman on Percussion and Stage Managers Anita Shastri and Nicole Marconi.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

