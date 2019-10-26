Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical

The 5th Avenue Theatre, Abingdon Theatre Company and Ann Ramsay-Jenkins presented a 29 Hour industry reading of Corner of Bitter and Sweet featuring a book by Lainie Sakakura, music & lyrics by Paul Fujimoto on October 23 at Theatre 71 in New York. Lainie Sakakura directs. Scroll down for photos from the reading.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford, Corner of Bitter and Sweet tells a stunning multigenerational story about a boy's coming of age during WWII Seattle, and the depths and longing of deep-heart love. The Seattle Times called it "A Chinese-Japanese variation on Romeo and Juliet, (that is) so revealing and so well rendered."

The cast includes Jane Bernhard, Darius de Haas, Carly Gendell, Rick Faugno, Kenny Ingram, Sala Iwamatsu, Spencer Jones, Kathleen Kwan, Darren Lee, Jonny Lee Jr., Fenton Li, Jason Ma, Zach Mackiewicz, Mary Beth Purdy, Alex Sanchez, Avelina Sanchez, Isabela Sanchez, Ian Saraceni, Virginia Woodruff, and Timothy Yang.

The creative team includes Cantonese Consultant Fenton Li, Music Supervisor and Dance Arrangements by Sam Davis, Music Director Evan Alparone, Kory Grossman on Percussion and Stage Managers Anita Shastri and Nicole Marconi.

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Timothy Yang

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Fenton Li, Kathleen Kwan, Timothy Yang, Jason Ma

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Alex Sanchez, Rick Faugno, Carly Gendell

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Carly Gendell, Ian Saraceni, Zach Mackiewicz, Timothy Yang

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Timothy Yang, Isabela Sanchez

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Isabela Sanchez

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Timothy Yang, Isabela Sanchez

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Spencer Jones, Avelina Sanchez

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Virginia Woodruff

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Spencer Jones, Rick Faugno, Avelina Sanchez

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Jason Ma, Jonny Lee, Jr., Jane Bernard

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Jonny Lee, Jr., Jane Bernard

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Darren Lee, Sala Iwamatsu

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Fenton Li, Spencer Jones, Kathleen Kwan

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Spencer Jones, Jason Ma

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Mary Beth Purdy, Spencer Jones

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Avelina Sanchez, Sala Iwamatsu

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Avelina Sanchez

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Jason Ma, Jonny Lee, Jr.

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Fenton Li, Kathleen Kwan, Timothy Yang, Jason Ma

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Spencer Jones, Darius de Haas

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Spencer Jones, Avelina Sanchez, Virginia Woodruff

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Darius de Haas, Spencer Jones, Avelina Sanchez, Kenny Ingram

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Kenny Ingram

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Spencer Jones, Alex Sanchez

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Jason Ma, Sala Iwamatsu

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Jason Ma

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Spencer Jones, Avelina Sanchez

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Spencer Jones

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Spencer Jones, Avelina Sanchez

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Kathleen Kwan, Spencer Jones

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
The Full Company of CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
Darius de Haas, Timothy Yang

Photo Flash: Jason Ma, Darius De Haas And More In Industry Reading Of Lainie Sakakura And Paul Fujimoto's CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Musical
CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET Company

Paul Fujimoto, Jamie Ford and Lainie Sakakura 

Paul Fujimoto, Sam Davis, Evan Alparone and Lainie Sakakura 

Lainie Sakakura, Paul Fujimoto, Bill Berry and Jamie Ford

