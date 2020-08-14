Photo Flash: Inside the KILLIAN & THE COMEBACK KIDS Teaser Premiere

A crowd of stars from across the generations and the arts turned up for a short sneak peak of the new music film pre-shutdown.

A crowd of stars from across the generations and the arts turned up for a short sneak peak of the new music film "Killian & the Comeback Kids," at Viacom HQ in NYC before the city's shutdown.

The new film from writer/director Taylor A. Purdee is due to be one of the first films to hit the big screen when theaters begin to re-open nationwide later this summer.

Familiar faces included actors Lee Grant, Kassie DePaiva, Brenda Vaccaro, Nathan Purdee, and James DePaiva.

"Killian & the Comeback Kids" was written and directed by Taylor A. Purdee and features an original soundtrack by The Cumberland Kids. It is produced by Karmic Release Ltd and distributed by Hope Runs High.

Photos Credit: Gabe Boucher. Courtesy of Karmic Release Ltd.

