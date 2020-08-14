Photo Flash: Inside the KILLIAN & THE COMEBACK KIDS Teaser Premiere
A crowd of stars from across the generations and the arts turned up for a short sneak peak of the new music film pre-shutdown.
A crowd of stars from across the generations and the arts turned up for a short sneak peak of the new music film "Killian & the Comeback Kids," at Viacom HQ in NYC before the city's shutdown.
The new film from writer/director Taylor A. Purdee is due to be one of the first films to hit the big screen when theaters begin to re-open nationwide later this summer.
Familiar faces included actors Lee Grant, Kassie DePaiva, Brenda Vaccaro, Nathan Purdee, and James DePaiva.
"Killian & the Comeback Kids" was written and directed by Taylor A. Purdee and features an original soundtrack by The Cumberland Kids. It is produced by Karmic Release Ltd and distributed by Hope Runs High.
Photos Credit: Gabe Boucher. Courtesy of Karmic Release Ltd.
Nathan Purdee and Suzanne Curry
Yael Elisheva, Shannon O'Boyle and Andrew O''Shanick
Kassie DePaiva, Taylor A. Purdee, Nathan Purdee, and James DePaiva.
Yael Elisheva, Andrew O''Shanick, Suzanne Curry.
Taylor A. Purdee
Lauren Karaman
Liam Higgins and Taylor A. Purdee
Taiya Cheng, Lauren Karaman and Sydney Shepherd.
David Bruson, Taylor A. Purdee and Lee Grant
Musicians Anthony Greco, Taylor A. Purdee, and Laney Lynx
More Hot Stories For You
-
Confirmed: DIANA Will Premiere on Netflix Next Year Ahead of Broadway Opening
Diana might not be playing on Broadway right now, but it will soon get a royal welcome on Netflix. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the musical, ...
Casting Now Open for STICKS AND STONES, A Virtual Musical Concert Benefiting Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation
Casting is now open for a virtual concert of STICKS & STONES, a new sung-through musical concert benefiting Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation....
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...
COME FROM AWAY Creators on Film Adaptation- 'We've Turned in a Draft'
The Broadway community may be experiencing some downtime, but Come From Away creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein are staying busy. In a recent inter...
Actors' Equity Applauds Walt Disney World's New On-Site Virus Testing Center; Equity Performers to Return to Work
Actors' Equity Association released a statement regarding reports that Walt Disney World has agreed to provide space for an on-site center for COVID t...
Andrew Lloyd Webber to be Vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 Trial
Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed via Twitter, that he is going to be vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial....