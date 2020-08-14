Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Inside the KILLIAN & THE COMEBACK KIDS Teaser Premiere

A crowd of stars from across the generations and the arts turned up for a short sneak peak of the new music film pre-shutdown.

Aug. 14, 2020  

A crowd of stars from across the generations and the arts turned up for a short sneak peak of the new music film "Killian & the Comeback Kids," at Viacom HQ in NYC before the city's shutdown.

The new film from writer/director Taylor A. Purdee is due to be one of the first films to hit the big screen when theaters begin to re-open nationwide later this summer.

Familiar faces included actors Lee Grant, Kassie DePaiva, Brenda Vaccaro, Nathan Purdee, and James DePaiva.

"Killian & the Comeback Kids" was written and directed by Taylor A. Purdee and features an original soundtrack by The Cumberland Kids. It is produced by Karmic Release Ltd and distributed by Hope Runs High.

Photos Credit: Gabe Boucher. Courtesy of Karmic Release Ltd.

Nathan Purdee and Suzanne Curry

Yael Elisheva, Shannon O'Boyle and Andrew O''Shanick

Kassie DePaiva, Taylor A. Purdee, Nathan Purdee, and James DePaiva.

James DePaiva

Yael Elisheva, Andrew O''Shanick, Suzanne Curry.

Sydney Shepherd

Taylor A. Purdee

Lauren Karaman

Liam Higgins and Taylor A. Purdee

Taiya Cheng, Lauren Karaman and Sydney Shepherd.

David Bruson, Taylor A. Purdee and Lee Grant

Musicians Anthony Greco, Taylor A. Purdee, and Laney Lynx

