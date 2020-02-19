Photo Flash: Inside the 9th Annual ARTISTS FOR WORLD PEACE ON BROADWAY
Artists for World Peace, a nonprofit organization, hosted its 9th annual ARTISTS FOR WORLD PEACE ON BROADWAY on Sunday, February 16th, at The Cutting Room NYC. Check out photos from the event below!
Come watch as Broadway performers sing, dance, and tell stories to support THE AFWP Children of Peace Fund-supporting the educational and living expenses of their children in Tanzania. Artists for World Peace just established a PEACE HOUSE in Tanzania where their children will be safe during school recesses. The AFWP PEACE HOUSE is near the new STEM school. As of January, 10 of their children were transferred to this new academy to further their studies in math and science.
The evening's Broadway performers included Stephen Carrasco (Anastasia, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Fiddler on the Roof, Kinky Boots, Ghost, Billy Elliott), Mark Evans (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress, The Play That Goes Wrong), Natalie Gallo (Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!), Albert Guerzon (Mamma Mia!, Ghost, Honeymoon In Vegas, Escape to Margaritaville), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress, Beautiful), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along, Soul Doctor), Monica Kapoor (Mamma Mia!, Bombay Dreams), Alison Luff (Waitress, Escape to Margaritaville, Les Miserables, Matilda), Justin Mortelliti (Escape to Margaritaville, Clueless), Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play, JCS, Bright Star, Chicago, Once), Rachel Prather (A Christmas Carol, The Band's Visit), Sharone Sayegh (Come From Away, The Band's Visit, Mamma Mia!), Nasia Thomas (Caroline or Change, Ain't Too Proud), and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day, Road Show).
The show is co- produced by Wendy Black-Nasta, Founder and Executive Director of AFWP and Broadway's own Sharone Sayegh. The evening will be hosted by Robbie and Paul Rescigno of "The Rescignos," and will feature music direction by Drew Wutke.
Artists for World Peace connects communities of artists with communities in need by raising funds through making art to support grass-roots organizations around the world.
Photo Credit: Monica Soluri
The Full Cast
Sharone Sayegh, Wendy Black
Matthew Magnuson
Rachel PratherJes
Jessie Hooker-Bailey
Rachel Gawell
Paul and Robbie Rescigno
Monica Kapoor and Albert Guerzon
Monica Soluri, Wendy Black-Nasta, Sharone Sayegh, Natalie Gallo
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
Jamael Westman, Nicholas Christopher, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Lead the Los Angeles Engagement of HAMILTON
Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that JAMAEL WESTMAN and NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER will lead the Los Angeles engagement of HAMILTON as Alexander Hamil... (read more)
Photos and Video: Get a First Look at FROZEN's New Cast Members; Plus Learn About the Changes Coming to Broadway
As it approaches its second anniversary on Broadway, Frozen will welcome a trio of new stars joining the company tonight, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. ... (read more)
National Asian Artists Project Will Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, Starring Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, and More!
National Asian Artists Project - NAAP will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella a?" In Concert as part of its a?oeRediscover Seriesa?? which exp... (read more)
Original FROZEN Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Bid Farewell to Arendelle Today
Original stars of Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, play their final performance as Elsa and Anna tonight, February 16.... (read more)
Arena Stage Announces 2020/21 Season; Corbin Bleu in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, and More!
Arena Stage has announced its 2020/21 Season, which is set to include five world premieres, four plays and three musicals, including a Corbin Bleu-led... (read more)