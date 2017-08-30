TIME AND THE CONWAYS
Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal with Elizabeth McGovern, Anna Camp and More for Broadway's TIME AND THE CONWAYS

Aug. 30, 2017  

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present Time and the Conways by J. B. Priestley, directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent). Time and the Conways returns to Broadway for the first time since its premiere in 1938. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!

Time and the Conways will star Elizabeth McGovern as "Mrs. Conway," Steven Boyer as "Ernest," Anna Camp as "Hazel," Gabriel Ebert as "Alan," Charlotte Parry as "Kay," and Matthew James Thomas as "Robin," with Anna Baryshnikovas "Carol," Brooke Bloom as "Madge," Alfredo Narciso as "Gerald," and Cara Ricketts as "Joan."

In 1919 Britain, Mrs. Conway (Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern) is full of optimism during her daughter's lavish twenty-first birthday celebration. The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family's dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump nineteen years into the future, though, and the Conways' lives have transformed unimaginably. This time-traveling play by J.B. Priestley (An Inspector Calls) takes place at the crossroads of today and tomorrow-challenging our notions of choice, chance and destiny. Tony nominee Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) directs.

Time and the Conways will begin preview performances on September 14, 2017 and opens officially on October 10, 2017. This is a limited engagement through November 26, 2017 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

