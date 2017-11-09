Tracy Letts's THE MINUTES Begins Tonight at Steppenwolf

Nov. 9, 2017  

Steppenwolf Theatre Company's highly anticipated world premiere of The Minutes by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning ensemble member Tracy Letts starts tonight. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!

Under the direction of Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro, the cast features the return of six ensemble members Kevin Anderson (Mr. Breeding), Ian Barford (Mr. Carp), Francis Guinan (Mr. Oldfield), James Vincent Meredith (Mr. Blake), Sally Murphy (Ms. Matz) and William Petersen (Mayor Superba).

Completing the cast of this 90-minute political comedy are Brittany Burch (Ms. Johnson), Cliff Chamberlain (Mr. Peel), Danny McCarthy (Mr. Hanratty), Penny Slusher (Ms. Innes) and Jeff Still (Mr. Assalone).

Tracy Letts, the writer of Linda Vista and August: Osage County, debuts a scathing new comedy about small-town politics and real-world power that exposes the ugliness behind some of our most closely-held American narratives while asking each of us what we would do to keep from becoming history's losers.

Previews for The Minutes begin tonight, November 9; opening is November 19 and the show runs through December 31, 2017 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theatre, 1650 N Halsted St. Press performances are Sunday, November 19 at 6pm and Tuesday, November 21 at 7:30pm. For tickets and more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

Photo Credit: Joel Moorman

The company in rehearsal for THE MINUTES at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Ensemble members William Petersen (Mayor Superba) and Kevin Anderson (Mr. Breeding)

Cliff Chamberlain (Mr. Peel) and ensemble member William Petersen (Mayor Superba)

Ensemble member James Vincent Meredith (Mr. Blake)

Jeff Still (Mr. Assalone) with ensemble members William Petersen (Mayor Superba) and Kevin Anderson (Mr. Breeding)

Ensemble member Tracy Letts (playwright) and Ed Sobel (dramaturg)

Ensemble member Sally Murphy (Ms. Matz)

Ensemble member Francis Guinan (Mr. Oldfield)

Ensemble member William Petersen (Mayor Superba) and Cliff Chamberlain (Mr. Peel)

Brittany Burch (Ms. Johnson)

Danny McCarthy (Mr. Hanratty)

Penny Slusher (Ms. Innes)

Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro (director)

Ensemble members Ian Barford (Mr. Carp) and Sally Murphy (Ms. Matz)

Jeff Still (Mr. Assalone) with ensemble members William Petersen (Mayor Superba), Kevin Anderson (Mr. Breeding) and Ian Barford (Mr. Carp)

