Photos: Inside BRAND NEW DAY in Times Square, Celebrating New York City's Reopening

Stars of stage, screen, and fashion came together in Times Square to celebrate a Brand New Day as New York City moves forward on its path to a full reopening. This joyful event aimed to encourage New Yorkers and tourists alike to put away the screens, throw on their most fabulous looks, and reemerge into this great city to fall in love with it all over again. With a renewed sense of hope, freedom, and togetherness, Brand New Day featured musical performances, a fashion runway show, and dancing in the streets live in Times Square on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11 AM.

Check out photos below!



Produced by RRR Creative (Ryan Ratelle / Sam Ratelle), Kaleidoscope Entertainent (Holly-Anne Devlin), Macy’s, and the Times Square Alliance, Brand New Day was co-hosted by runway expert and "America's Next Top Model" star, Miss J. Alexander and the Emmy Award-winning host of NY1's "On Stage," Frank DiLella, with a special appearance by "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 12 runner up, Jackie Cox.

The event was directed and staged by Holly-Anne Devlin and the creative team and will feature dances choreographed by James Alonzo and Jason A. Rodriguez, the choreographer and star of Ryan Murphy's FX series, "Pose"; musical performances by NBC's "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" star, Alex Newell and Jada Temple; and a fashion runway show featuring summer looks from iconic NYC retailer, Macy's, styled by Sam Ratelle and modeled by some of Broadway's brightest stars.



Brand New Day also featured Charl Brown, Jenn Gambatese, Timothy Hughes, Robyn Hurder, Adam Jepsen, Rob Morean, Adam Roberts; along with Megan Hornaday, Carmen Jackson, Ryan Raferty, Alex Wong; "Brand New Day" dancers Tatiana Barber, Shane Fowler, Cedric Greene, Arden Harris, Keisha Hughes, Jay Mills, Dobbin Pickney, Shayna Whetley and House of Eon voguers Luz Guzman, Karma Nina Oricci, Hisham Qumhiyeh, Robert Mason; and Hell's Kitchen business leaders, Shane Hathaway (Hold Fast) and Manhattan Plaza Tenant President, Aleta LaFargue.