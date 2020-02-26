Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE VAGRANT TRILOGY at The Public Theater
Head inside rehearsals fpr Mona Mansour's THE VAGRANT TRILOGY at the Public Theater!
Mona Mansour, award-winning playwright and alumna of The Public's Emerging Writers Group, delves into the Palestinian struggle for home and identity in THE VAGRANT TRILOGY, a single epic story told in three parts. In 1967, Adham, a Palestinian Wordsworth scholar, goes to London with his new wife to deliver a lecture. When war breaks out at home, he must decide in an instant what to do-a choice that will affect the rest of his life.
The two parts that follow explore alternate realities based on that decision. Each part in the trilogy speaks to the others, together painting a rare and moving picture of Palestinian displacement and a refugee's life of permanent impermanence. Featuring six actors in 19 different roles, Mansour's drama spans four decades and three generations of a family uprooted by war and politics. Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Wing-Davey directs this sweeping new epic about the poetry and pain of losing the place called home.
The ensemble for THE VAGRANT TRILOGY includes Tala Ashe, Ramsey Faragallah, Osh Ghanimah, Nadine Malouf, Rudy Roushdi, and Hadi Tabbal.
THE VAGRANT TRILOGY features direction by Mark Wing-Davey, scenic design by Allen Moyer, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar, and video design by Greg Emetaz.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Rudy Roushdi, Osh Ghanimah, Nadine Malouf, Hadi Tabbal, and Tala Ashe
Hadi Tabbal and Tala Ashe
Hayat Abu Samra and Mona Mansour
Nadine Malouf, Osh Ghanimah, and Hadi Tabbal
Rudy Roushdi, Hadi Tabbal, and Tala Ashe
Osh Ghanimah, Nadine Malouf, and director Mark Wing-Davey
