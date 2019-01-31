Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE MOTHER

Atlantic Theater Company presents the US premiere production of The Mother by Florian Zeller, translated by Christopher Hampton, and directed by Trip Cullman.

The Mother will feature Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle, Greta), Golden Globe Award nominee Chris Noth ("The Good Wife," "Gone"), Justice Smith (Netflix's "The Get Down," Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Odessa Young (Days of Rage, Assassination Nation).

The Mother begins previews Wednesday, February 20th and will open Monday, March 11th for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 7th, 2019 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Can one love one's son too much? Anne has given everything to the family she's built. Now the years have gone by, and her children have grown up and have lives and loves of their own, leaving her alone in a world that is crumbling around her. The Mother is a captivating and disquieting new play about a woman grasping for stability by acclaimed French writer Florian Zeller, translated by Christopher Hampton that will leave you questioning the very nature of reality.

The Mother will feature scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Anita Yavich, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design and original composition by Fitz Patton, projections by Lucy Mackinnon, and casting by Casting by Telsey + Company, William Cantler, CSA; Adam Caldwell, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You