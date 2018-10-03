Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Michael C. Hall and the Company of THOM PAIN (BASED ON NOTHING)

The company of Signature Theatre's Thom Pain (based on nothing), by Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Will Eno, directed by Obie Award-winner Oliver Butler, and led by Michael C. Hall is hard at work in rehearsal. Check out the photos below!

Thom Pain (based on nothing) runs October 23 - November 25, 2018 with a Sunday, November 11 opening night on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing SquareSignature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). All tickets for the initial run of the production are $35 as part of the Signature Ticket Initiative: A Generation of Access. To purchase tickets for all Signature Productions, call Ticket Services at 212-244-7529 (Tues. - Sun., 11am - 6pm) or visit www.SignatureTheatre.org.

This surreal and very real one-man show follows Thom Pain as he desperately, and hilariously, tries to save his own life...or at least make it into something worth dying for.

Photo Credit: Gregory Costanzo

