Photo Flash: Hunter Foster Directs CLUE: ON STAGE at Cape Playhouse

The Cape Playhouse wraps up its 92 season with Clue: On Stage, a hilarious farce-meets-murder-mystery. Directed by Hunter Foster, the production stars January LaVoy, Stephen DeRosa, Nancy Opel, and Brian J. Carter. A New England Premiere and pre National Tour Engagement Clue: On Stage runs August 21-September 1, 2018.

If you loved the movie Clue, you'll kill to be among the first audiences to see the new stage adaptation. Based on the iconic Paramount movie adaptation of the classic Hasbro board game, Clue: On Stage is a hilarious farce-meets-murder-mystery. This live staging tells the shocking tale of six mysterious guests who attend an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are both on the menu. An evening of slapstick, slamming doors, and some of the funniest one-liners in movie history, Clue: On Stage will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches.

Lorenzo Pisoni (Equus, Henry IV) is Wadsworth; Hannah McKechnie (Opus, Alice in Wonderland) is Yvette; January LaVoy (Enron, Measure for Measure, Wings) is Miss Scarlet; Nancy Opel (Honeymoon in Vegas, Urinetown) is Mrs. Peacock; Natalie Charle Ellis (School of Rock, Les Miserables) is Mrs. White; Stephen DeRosa (On the Town, Hairspray, The Man Who Came to Dinner) is Colonel Mustard; Duane Boutté (Parade, Carousel) is Professor Plum; Brian J. Carter (Wit, Vigil, Broken Fences) is Mr. Green; Chantelle Guido (The Matchmaker, Drowsy Chaperone) is Character Woman; and Patrick Richwood (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) is Character Man.

Hunter Foster (The Bridges of Madison County, Million Dollar Quartet, The Producers, Little Shop of Horrors) directs, joined by choreographer Jen Cody (A Christmas Story, Shrek the Musical, Pajama Game), set designer Adam Koch, costume designer Nikki Moody, lighting designer Jaron Kent Hermansen., Compoer/music supervision by Michael Holland, wig design by J. Jared Janas, props by Marissa Picciuto, and sound by Joe Palermo. Casting Director for the 2018 season is Geoff Josselson, CSA.

Clue: On Stage is based upon the screenplay by: Jonathan Lynn, with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin and Eric Price.

Playing August 21-September 1, performances are Monday through Wednesday evenings at 7:30 pm, Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, with matinees on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 2:00 pm and Saturdays at 4:00 pm.

Tickets begin at $40.00, and can be purchased at CapePlayhouse.com, at the Cape Playhouse Box Office (820 Main Street, Route 6A, Dennis, MA), or by phone at 508-385-3911.

