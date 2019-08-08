Photo Flash: Heidi Blickenstaff, Alex Newell, and More Perform with Broadway Dreams

Broadway Dreams partnered once again with Blumenthal Performing Arts on the return of their annual Summer Performing Arts Intensive, Saturday, July 27 through Sunday, August 4, 2019. Lead by an all-star roster of Broadway's brightest stars and industry professionals, Charlotte's rising stars participated in a week-long intensive focusing on acting, vocal performance, and dance. The week culminated in a public performance of "Unplugged," a dynamic Broadway-style cabaret at the Booth Playhouse (130 N Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC), allowing students to perform alongside their Broadway idols. Broadway veteran Noah Himmelstein (Golden Boy) directed.

Charlotte Dreamers had the opportunity to work closely with Matthew Scott (Jersey Boys), Christopher J. Hanke ("Odd Mom Out," How to Succeed...), Tony Award nominee Robert Fairchild (An American in Paris), Emmy Award nominees Spencer Liff ("So You Think You Can Dance"), Van Hansis ("The Eastsiders"), Sara Jean Ford (CATS, Phantom), Tyler Hanes ("Fosse/Verdon," CATS), Heidi Blickenstaff (Disney's The Little Mermaid), pop music choreographer Victor Jackson, MiMi Scardulla (We Are the Tigers), musical director Bàlint Varga, and associate musical director Bill Congdon (Matilda).

For more information on Broadway Dreams, or to register for a program in your city, please visit: BroadwayDreams.org.





