Photo Flash: Halloween Comes Early with Cleveland Play House's THE WOMAN IN BLACK

Cleveland Play House kicks off its 2018-2019 Season launching the National Tour of Susan Hill's The Woman in Black. Hill's gothic ghost story, adapted for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt, stars Bradley Armacost as Arthur Kipps and Adam Wesley Brown as the Actor. Director Robin Herford will recreate his original staging from the London West End.

Halloween comes early this year with a bone-chilling story that will shake you to your core. Arthur Kipps never believed in the supernatural until he came face to face with evil. Tonight-desperate to exorcise his demons-he will tell his haunting tale...no matter the consequences. For over 28 years, The Woman in Black has thrilled audiences on London's West End. Now, CPH is proud to launch the North American tour.

Susan Hill's novel, The Woman in Black was originally published in 1983. Stephen Mallatratt adapted the book for the stage in 1987 as a holiday show at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, U.K., where Herford was Artistic Director. The play transferred to London's West End in January 1989. The classic chiller was released as a major motion picture starring Daniel Radcliffe in 2012 and soon became the highest grossing British horror film in 20 years.

"CPH is excited to be launching the national tour of The Woman in Black that has been delighting audiences in London's West End for the past 28 years," says CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley. "Clevelanders will be proud to know that the set that will be traveling with the show on the North American tour was constructed entirely in Cleveland."

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroiann

