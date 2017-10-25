Photo Flash: HAMILTON's Mandy Gonzalez Is FEARLESS! in Cafe Carlyle Debut

The sensational Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In the Heights, Madam Secretary) is bringing her sultry sophistication to Café Carlyle in her debut show, Mandy Gonzalez: Fearless!, running now through November 4. BroadwayWorld has photos from her debut below, featuring her Hamilton co-star Christopher Jackson and more!

The unmatched power and grace of Mandy's signature style turns new songs into instant classics and makes classics new again. Join Mandy for a unique preview of her brilliant debut album, with songs to make you laugh, cry and fall in love again. It's an unforgettable evening of elegance, romance and celebration you won't want to end and don't want to miss. Directed by Eric Michael Gillett.

Reservations for the remaining performances can be made by phone at 212.744.1600 or online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Photo Credit: David Andrako

Related Articles