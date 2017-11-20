Photo Flash: Go Inside the Recording Studio with Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk and the Cast of THE BAND'S VISIT

Below, BroadwayWorld has photos inside the studio for the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the critically acclaimed new Broadway musical THE BAND'S VISIT. Now playing at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street), THE BAND'S VISIT features music and lyrics by David Yazbek, a book by Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by David Cromer.

The album will be released on Ghostlight Records later this year. Kurt Deutsch serves as album executive producer; David Yazbek and Dean Sharenow serve as producers.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh and Alok Tewari.

Musicians include Andrea Grody (conductor/keys), Alexandra Eckhardt (electric & acoustic bass), Ossama Farouk (darbouka/riq), Philip Mayer (drums/Arabic percussion), Sam Sadigursky (clarinet/saxophone/flute), Jeff Theiss (associate conductor/keys 2), Harvey Valdes (oud/guitar) and Garo Yellin (cello).

Featuring music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek and a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, THE BAND'S VISIT is directed by Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

THE BAND'S VISIT world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company on December 8, 2016, where the sold-out, limited engagement extended twice, playing its final performance on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

Photo Credit: Susan Stava



Tony Shalhoub



Katrina Lenk



The company of THE BAND'S VISIT in the recording studio



Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek

Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Alok Tewari, Andrew Polk, Ari'el Stachel, Etai Benson



Sharone Sayegh, David Cromer and Katrina Lenk