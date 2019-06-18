Photo Flash: Go Inside the Dedication Ceremony of the Renovated Theatre Row!
Theatre Row, the venerable five-theatre Off-Broadway complex at 410 West 42nd Street, has recently undergone an extensive six-month renovation as part of a larger re-imagining of Theatre Row's role in the non-profit theater community. The new Theatre Row was just unveiled with a dedication ceremony last night, June 17, featuring performances from resident companies Epic Theatre Ensemble and Keen Company.
The building renovation was designed by Marta Sanders, partner of the award-winning firm, Architecture Outfit. The work has completely transformed the building's public spaces, greatly improving the theatergoing experience for patrons and for Theatre Row's companies-in-residence and rentals.
At the same time, Theatre Row is launching new artistic initiatives both to better serve its companies-in-residence and to support smaller, emerging theatre companies and theatre artists. The new artistic initiatives are being led by Sarah Hughes, Theatre Row's newly-appointed Director of Artistic Programing.
Theatre Row offers theatre and rehearsal studio rentals, office space, ticketing and box office, as well as tech support to actors, producers, dancers, and musicians. Theatre Row encourages its varied mix of nonprofit theatre companies to share ideas and resources as they work in its intimate spaces. Each year, Theatre Row serves 100 companies, 3,000 artists, and over 160,000 patrons.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Building for the Arts Board Member Kevin Alger and Music and the Brain Director Lisala Beatty
Building for the Arts Director of Artistic Programming Sarah Cameron Hughes, Director of Theatre Operations Stephanie Rolland, composer Rob Berman, and choreographer Chase Brock
Choreographer Chase Brock and composer Rob Berman
Building for the Arts Board Chair Jeffrey A. Horwitz, President Wendy Rowden, and Music and the Brain Director Lisala Beatty
Board Member Andy Hamingson, Director of Theatre Operations Stephanie Rolland, and Associate General Manager Emma Montoya Hills
President Wendy Rowden, Playwrights Horizons Artistic Director Tim Sanford, and Managing Director Leslie Marcus
Manhattan Theatre Club Executive Producer Barry Grove, producer Tom Viertel, Building for the Arts Chief of Staff Josh Landay
Students from Urban Assembly School for the Performing Arts performing a song from Epic Theatre Ensemble's Macbeth Remix