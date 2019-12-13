Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for the New Group's BOB & CAROL & TED & ALICE
The New Group will soon present Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, starring Jennifer Damiano, Ana Nogueira, Joél Pérez and Michael Zegen, and Duncan Sheik, in this world premiere production. Arriving as part of The New Group's 25th Anniversary Season, this production features Book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, Music and Lyrics by Duncan Sheik, Additional Lyrics by Amanda Green and Choreography by Kelly Devine. Scott Elliott directs. Previews begin January 16 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 4. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through March 15 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).
A bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them. Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening, American Psycho) and Jonathan Marc Sherman (Things We Want, Clive) evoke both the confusions of the time, and the hard timeless lessons of marriage and emotional commitment, inspired by the brilliant and irreverent Oscar-nominated film. Directed by Scott Elliott for The New Group, this world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice features choreography by Kelly Devine.
Based on the Columbia Pictures motion picture directed by Paul Mazursky and written by Mazursky and Larry Tucker.
Check out photos from inside rehearsals below!
Photo Credit: Sydney Goodwin
Joél Pérez, Jennifer Damiano, Michael Zegen, Ana Nogueira
Duncan Sheik, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Amanda Green
Joél Pérez, Jennifer Damiano, Michael Zegen, Ana Nogueira
Jason Hart, Patrick Calhoun, Jessica Paz, Jeff Croiter, Jeff Mahshie, Derek McLane
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Dancer and Actor Jack Burns Passes Away At Age 14
It has been reported that young actor and ballet star, Jack Burns, has passed away suddenly at age fourteen.... (read more)
Meet the Cast of WEST SIDE STORY - Now in Previews on Broadway!
West Side Story is officially in previews on Broadway! The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever i... (read more)
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Will Release Cast Album Featuring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
The critically-acclaimed revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be receiving an original cast recording, to be released by Ghostlight Records. THE NEW... (read more)
Austin Durant Joins The Cast Of MOULIN ROUGE! Beginning Tonight; Danny Burstein Takes Leave Due to Injury
Beginning tonight, Tuesday, December 10 a?" Austin Durant joins the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of a?oeHarold Zidler.'... (read more)
Breaking: Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Chip Zien, Tamika Lawrence & More Join CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway
Caroline, or Change has found its Broadway cast! Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the cast joining Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke i... (read more)