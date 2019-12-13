Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for the New Group's BOB & CAROL & TED & ALICE

The New Group will soon present Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, starring Jennifer Damiano, Ana Nogueira, Joél Pérez and Michael Zegen, and Duncan Sheik, in this world premiere production. Arriving as part of The New Group's 25th Anniversary Season, this production features Book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, Music and Lyrics by Duncan Sheik, Additional Lyrics by Amanda Green and Choreography by Kelly Devine. Scott Elliott directs. Previews begin January 16 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 4. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through March 15 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

A bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them. Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening, American Psycho) and Jonathan Marc Sherman (Things We Want, Clive) evoke both the confusions of the time, and the hard timeless lessons of marriage and emotional commitment, inspired by the brilliant and irreverent Oscar-nominated film. Directed by Scott Elliott for The New Group, this world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice features choreography by Kelly Devine.

Based on the Columbia Pictures motion picture directed by Paul Mazursky and written by Mazursky and Larry Tucker.

Check out photos from inside rehearsals below!

Photo Credit: Sydney Goodwin



Joél Pérez, Jennifer Damiano, Michael Zegen, Ana Nogueira



Michael Zegen, Ana Nogueira



Joél Pérez, Jennifer Damiano



Duncan Sheik, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Amanda Green



Joél Pérez, Jennifer Damiano, Michael Zegen, Ana Nogueira



Michael Zegen, Ana Nogueira



Jason Hart, Patrick Calhoun, Jessica Paz, Jeff Croiter, Jeff Mahshie, Derek McLane



Scott Elliott, Kelly Devine