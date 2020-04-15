Photo Flash: Get a First Look at the UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT Interactive Episode
Netflix has shared a first look at the upcoming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive episode!
Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend's (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, 'cause Kimmy's got her own Netflix interactive special!
The special stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, Daniel Radcliffe, Jon Hamm, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer, and Johnny Knoxville.
Netflix's Interactive Special premieres May 12!
