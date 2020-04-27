Photo Flash: Get a First Look at the Season Finale of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
NBC has shared the first look photos at the season finale of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist!
In the finale, titled "Zoey's Extraordinary Dad," after hearing an ominous song, Zoey does everything in her power to stop something bad from happening. Starring Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is special guest star.
See the photos below!
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.
Lauren Graham Photo by: James Dittiger/NBC
Jane Levy, Michael Thomas Grant
Kapil Talwalkar, Michael Thomas Grant
Kapil Talwalkar
Kapil Talwalkar, Michael Thomas Grant
Jane Levy, Skylar Astin Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
