Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Tony Winner Jefferson Mays Guest Starring Role on THE BLACKLIST
Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays is set to guest star on the November 1st episode of NBC's The Blacklist.
In the episode, Liz (Megan Boone) and the Task Force investigate an infamous assassin (guest star Jefferson Mays) who has a long history of weaponizing diseases, but has now turned to even more insidious activities. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) travel to Cuba in search of a lead, and Aram (Amir Arison) considers a new relationship. Elizabeth Bogush also guest stars.
Mays plays Norman Devane, a brilliant scientist and a mass murderer. His profound respect for the microbial world led him to a flourishing career building bio-weapons for dictators and assassinating world leaders with customized infections. But after being injured in a U.S. drone strike targeting his lab, Devane retreated into obscurity. Hidden from the world, Devane's respect for the sheer power of biology transformed into a paranoid obsession. Alone and afraid, Dr. Devane took on a new project, a scientific quest, that -- if successful -- would finally allow him to rest.
See the first look photos below!
Mays received the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for I Am My Own Wife. Mays is set to star in the Broadway revival of The Music Man as Mayor Shin opposite Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.
Photo Credit: Will Hart/NBC
James Spader, DIEGO KLATTENHOFF, Jefferson Mays, Hisham Tawfiq
