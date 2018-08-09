Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington in AMERICAN SON

Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN SON

We've got your first look at American Son stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington, who are gearing up to star in the new Broadway play, beginning performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 and officially opening Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Check out the photo below!

The cast of American Son also features Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan.

AMERICAN SON will begin performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 with an official opening night set for Sunday, November 4, 2018. American Son will play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

The creative team includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite(Costume Design) and Peter Fitzgerald (Sound Design).

American Son was awarded the 2016 Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play by an Emerging Playwright.

Photo Credit: Sophy Holland

