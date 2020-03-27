Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, & More in the Upcoming WEST SIDE STORY Film!
20th Century Studios has shared the first look images of the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story!
West Side Story stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.
See the photos below!
The film, which is set to release on December 18, 2020, is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.
Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise
Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler
The cast of West Side Story
Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez
Rachel Zegler
Director Steven Spielberg and Rita Moreno
