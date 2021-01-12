Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman on LAW & ORDER: SVU
In the new episode on January 14, an online role-play session turns violent when one user decides to meet his idol in person.
Tony nominees Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman will appear in an upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU," scheduled to premiere on January 14th at 9 p.m. EST on NBC!
Check out photos below!
In the new episode, an online role-play session that turns violent when one user decides to meet his idol in person.
Photo credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Jamie Gray Hyder, Eva Noblezada, Mariska Hargitay
Eva Noblezada, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Scanavino
Marisa Brau-Reyes, Alex Brightman
Alex Brightman, Peter Scanavino
Jamie Gray Hyder, Eva Noblezada, Mariska Hargitay
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci Says Theaters Could Reopen This Fall With Little to No Restrictions
Dr. Anthony Fauci gave an update on when he thinks the performing arts will be able to reopen, during a virtual conference held by the Association of ...
Broadway Jukebox: Get Moving with a 50 Songs for a Post-Holidays Workout!
The holidays are over and most of us are looking to make up for the extra calories ingested and excess pounds gained. BroadwayWorld wants to help you ...
Encore Performance of RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL to Stream on TikTok This Weekend
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical took the musical theatre world by storm when it premiered last week. Now, TikTok has announced that an encore of the s...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 9- IN THE HEIGHTS Closes On Broadway
Before there was Hamilton, there was Lin-Manuel Miranda's cutting edge musical masterpiece In the Heights....
The Shows Must Go On Streams RUTHLESS! and Michael Ball's HEROES Concert This Weekend
The Shows Must Go On is streaming two performances online this weekend, Michael Ball's Heroes concert and Ruthless!...
Nick Jonas Reportedly in Talks to Lead JERSEY BOYS Streamed Event
According to a new report, recording artist and stage star Nick Jonas is in talks to lead a streaming event performance of the Tony Award-winning Best...