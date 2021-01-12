Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman on LAW & ORDER: SVU

In the new episode on January 14, an online role-play session turns violent when one user decides to meet his idol in person.

Jan. 12, 2021  

Tony nominees Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman will appear in an upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU," scheduled to premiere on January 14th at 9 p.m. EST on NBC!

Check out photos below!

Photo credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Jamie Gray Hyder, Eva Noblezada, Mariska Hargitay

Eva Noblezada, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Scanavino

Eva Noblezada

Marisa Brau-Reyes, Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman, Peter Scanavino

Jamie Gray Hyder, Eva Noblezada, Mariska Hargitay


