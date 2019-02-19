Photo Flash: Get a First Look At TUTS' MAMMA MIA!

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Theatre Under the Stars Houston's production of MAMMA MIA! Check out the photos below!

Over 60 million people around the globe have fallen in love with the story and the music that makes Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good musical. TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges, who directs this spectacular new production of Mamma Mia!, guarantees Houston audiences with have a fabulous time!

"We're kicking off the second half of our 50th Anniversary Season with a party!", said Knechtges. "I'm so excited about the caliber of talent in this cast, and I cannot wait to share this show with Houston audiences."

Leading off the cast as "Donna" is Sally Wilfert. She is joined by Felicia Finley as "Tanya," Carla Woods as "Rosie," Matthew Scott as "Sam Carmichael," Mark Price as "Harry Bright," Steven Bogard as "Bill Austin," Berklea Going as "Sophie" and Karl Josef Co as "Sky."

ABBA's greatest hits are woven into this dancing-in-the-aisles musical about a mother, a daughter, three possible dads - and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget. A celebration of love, laughter, family and friendship, Mamma Mia! runs February 19 through March 3 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $30, and are available at online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

This production of Mamma Mia! is made possible thanks to the generous support of production sponsors, Apache, Accenture, and Amy and Rob Pierce.

Theatre Under The Stars is grateful to our 50th Anniversary Season Sponsors: Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital, United Airlines, KTRK ABC-13, The Four Seasons Hotel Houston and Phoenicia Specialty Foods.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You