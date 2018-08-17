Photo Flash: Get A First Look at DANGEROUS HOUSE at The Williamstown Theatre Festival

BroadwayWorld has a first look at DANGEROUS HOUSE at Williamstown Theatre Festival, now on stage through August 19th.

Noxolo (Alfie Fuller) is an aspiring footballer from Cape Town who moved to London for a fresh start. With the World Cup coming to South Africa and the mounting sense that her ex-lover, Pretty (Emmy nominee Samira Wiley), is in peril, she is pulled back. Will Noxolo risk her safety to unravel the secrets of a life she swore to leave behind? Saheem Ali directs Jen Silverman's new play that asks what one woman can do for her people, for her nation, and for the love of her life.

The production features a play by Jen Silverman, direction by Saheem Ali, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and dialect coaching by Barbara Rubin.

The cast features Phillip James Brannon, Michael Braun, Alfie Fuller, Atandwa Kani, and Samira Wiley.

