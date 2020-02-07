Photo Flash: Fontana, Martin, Metcalf, Colella, O'Hara and More at VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS

Your Kids, Our Kids (Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, Founding Directors) presented the 6th Annual VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars For Foster Kids, an event that brings together the very best performers from the American stage and screen to raise awareness about the plight of kids in foster care, particularly those aged 13 and older who are in danger of aging out of the foster care system alone, last night, Thursday, February 6th at 7pm at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, NYC).

Combining celebrity, music, and everyday people sharing their incredible stories, VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars for Foster Kids directly benefits You Gotta Believe, a New York nonprofit specializing in finding permanent families for older kids in foster care.

Hosted by Your Kids, Our Kids co-founders, Sirius XM Radio host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and James Wesley (Concert For America), the concert's line-up included Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Ta'Nika Gibson (Ain't Too Proud), Emmy Award-winner Judy Gold ("Kill Me Now" podcast), Tony nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful), Carrie Manolakos (Wicked), Emmy and Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin (Pippin), Emmy and Tony Award-winner Laurie Metcalf ("The Conners"), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me Kate), NFL Running Back Ty Montgomery (NY Jets), Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara (The King & I), and the popular singing collective The Broadway Boys.

The line-up consisted of the following performances:

Don't Rain on My Parade - Jenn Colella

All My Life - Broadway Boys (Dion Simmons Grier, Jesse Johnson, Gabe Violet, Michael Evan Williams, Jamarice Daughtry, Nick Cartell).

Funny - Santino Fontana and Andrea Martin

Ten Minutes Ago - Santino Fontana

Journey to the Past - Liz Callaway

My Love is Your Love - Anika Larsen

To Build a Home - Kelli O'Hara

For Good - Kelli O'Hara and Carrie Manolakos

Wheels of a Dream - Brian Stokes Mitchell and Ta'Nika Gibson

Also included were comedienne Judy Gold, and special guest speakers Ricardo Vasquez, whose life changed through the work of You Gotta Believe, Laurie Metcalf, and NFL Runing Back Ty Montgomery with his mother, Lisa.

Husbands Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley created VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS in 2015, when You Gotta Believe abruptly suffered major cuts from governmental funding. The two men decided to do what they have always done when faced with a crisis: gather their friends and put on a show! Over the past five years, VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS concert events have raised $1,998,000.00 to support You Gotta Believe's efforts to ensure that every child leaving foster care does so with the support of a family.

Previous VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS concerts featured appearances and performances by Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Chita Rivera, Darren Criss, Rosie Perez, Jonathan Groff, Gloria Gaynor, BD Wong, Willie Garson, Melissa Gilbert, Charles Busch, Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Josh Colley, Michelle Collins, Lilla Crawford, Rachel Crow, Carole Demas, Eden Espinosa, Richard Kind, Anika Larsen, Liz Larsen, Alec Mapa, Olga Merediz, Janet Metz, Lisa Mordente, Orfeh, Christine Pedi, Caroline Rhea, Alice Ripley, Roz Ryan, Sherri Saum, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, Kate Shindle, Charlene Tilton, Adrienne Warren, Tony Yazbeck, Antwone Fisher, Janice Huff, Andrea McArdle, Jeffrey Seller and more.

