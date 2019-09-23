Photo Flash: First National Tour Of FROZEN Begins Rehearsals; Full Cast Announced!
Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of the production!
See photos from Frozen on tour's first day of school below!
The Frozen North American tour will launch in Schenectady, NY prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles this fall.
As previously announced, the Frozen North American tour will star Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven.
Rounding out the principal cast are newly announced company members Stella Cobb (Young Anna), Alyssa Kim (Young Elsa), Jaiden Klein (Young Elsa), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Anna).
Frozen will also feature Caelan Creaser, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Ralph Meitzler, Kelly Methven, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.
For more information, including a list of currently announced cities, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.
In addition to the Broadway company and the North American tour launching this fall, Frozen's global footprint will soon expand to include London, Australia, Japan, and Hamburg.
A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.
Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).
An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.
Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman
The Company of Frozen
Michael Grandage and Company
Evan Strand, F. Michael Haynie, Collin Baja
Mason Reeves, Caroline Innerbichler
Caroline Innerbichler, Caroline Bowman
Caroline Bowman, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Caroline Innerbichler
