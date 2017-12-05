Photo Flash: First Look at the Royal Court's THE CHILDREN on Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of The Royal Court Theatre's production of The Children, the new play by Olivier Award winner Lucy Kirkwood, directed by James Macdonald, starring acclaimed London cast members BAFTA Award winner Francesca Annis, Olivier Award nominee Ron Cook, and Olivier Award winner Deborah Findlay, is now in previews ahead of a Tuesday, December 12th opening night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Direct from an acclaimed run in London, the powerful Royal Court Theatre production of Lucy Kirkwood's astonishing new play makes its American debut at MTC with the heralded original cast. In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they're shocked to discover the real reason for her visit.

The creative team for The Children features Miriam Buether (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), and Max Pappenheim (sound design).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

