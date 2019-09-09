Photo Flash: First Look at TUTS' A CHORUS LINE

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) presents the first show in its 2019/20 Season, A Chorus Line.

Leading off the cast is Clifton Samuels as "Zach" and Sarah Bowden as "Cassie." Joining the are Brooke Averi as "Kristine," Tiffany Chalothron as "Connie," Brian Corkum as "Mark," Sean Ewing as "Al," Veronica Fiaoni as "Maggie," Samantha Marisol Gershman as "Diana," Eddie Gutierrez as "Paul," Paige Faure as "Sheila," Leeds Hill as "Greg," Logan Keslar as "Bobby," Jacob Major as "Don," Celia Mei Rubin as "Val," Alex Stewart as "Mike," Gabi Stapula as "Bebe," Madison Turner as "Judy," Josh Walden as "Larry/Associate Choreographer," and Sharrod Williams as "Richie." Austin Colburn and Yasmyn Sumiyoshi will serve as swings.

A Chorus Line is directed by Julie Kramer and choreographed by Jessica Hartman. They are joined by Music Director, Michael Horsley; Set Designer, Ryan McGettigan; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer Michael Gilliam; and Sound Designer, Andrew Harper. Casting for A Chorus Line is provided by Associate Artistic Director, Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

Photo Credit: Melissa Taylor





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You