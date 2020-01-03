Photo Flash: First Look at TAKE ME OUT's Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams

Click Here for More Articles on Take Me Out

The first photo of Take Me Out's stars Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams has been released.

See the photo below!

Written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis, the cast will also feature Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks.

TAKE ME OUT will begin Broadway previews April 2, 2020 and officially open on April 23, 2020 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Photo Credit: Catherine Wessel

Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson





