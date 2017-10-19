JUNK
Click Here for More Articles on JUNK

Photo Flash: First Look at Steven Pasquale and More in Ayad Akhtar's JUNK on Broadway

Oct. 19, 2017  

Lincoln Center Theater presents Junk, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Doug Hughes, currently in previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night for Junk is Thursday, November 2. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Junk stars Steven Pasquale, Ito Aghayere, Phillip James Brannon, Tony Carlin, Caroline Hewitt, Rick Holmes, Ted Koch, Teresa Avia Lim, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Nate Miller, Ethan Phillips, Matthew Rauch, Matthew Saldivar, Michael Siberry, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick, and Henry Stram.

It's 1985. Robert Merkin (Pasquale), the resident genius of the upstart investment firm SackeR Lowell, has just landed on the cover of Time Magazine. Hailed as "America's Alchemist," his proclamation that "debt is an asset" has propelled him to dizzying heights. Zealously promoting his belief in the near-sacred infallibility of markets, he is trying to re-shape the world.

JUNK is the story of Merkin's assault on American capitalism's holy of holies, the "deal of the decade," his attempt to takeover an iconic American manufacturing company and, in the process, to change all the rules. What Merkin sets in motion is nothing less than a financial civil war, pitting magnates against workers, lawyers against journalists, and ultimately, pitting every one against themselves.

Set over 30 years ago, this is a play about how, while most of us weren't watching, money became the only thing of real value.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Photo Flash: First Look at Steven Pasquale and More in Ayad Akhtar's JUNK on Broadway
A scene from the Lincoln Center Theater production of Junk by Ayad Akhtar

Photo Flash: First Look at Steven Pasquale and More in Ayad Akhtar's JUNK on Broadway
Teresa Avia Lim and Michael Siberry

Photo Flash: First Look at Steven Pasquale and More in Ayad Akhtar's JUNK on Broadway
Ito Aghayere and Matthew Saldivar

Photo Flash: First Look at Steven Pasquale and More in Ayad Akhtar's JUNK on Broadway
Steven Pasquale as Robert Merkin

Photo Flash: First Look at Steven Pasquale and More in Ayad Akhtar's JUNK on Broadway
Henry Stram (standing) and Rick Holmes (seated)

Photo Flash: First Look at Steven Pasquale and More in Ayad Akhtar's JUNK on Broadway
Joey Slotnick (center) and the company of Junk

Photo Flash: First Look at Steven Pasquale and More in Ayad Akhtar's JUNK on Broadway
Matthew Rauch and Steven Pasquale

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Bruce Springsteen to Extend His Run on Broadway?
  • Adrienne Warren to Star as the Glam Queen in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
  • Original Broadway Cast Members to Join George Takei in ALLEGIANCE's Los Angeles Premiere
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Trio Platt, Galvin & Trensch Return to the Disco Era in New 'Getaway' Video
  • Breaking: Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, Erin Mackey & More Will Lead ANNIE at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Earns Perfect Score for MOANA-Themed Foxtrot on DWTS' 'Disney Night'

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com