Photo Flash: First Look at Steven Pasquale and More in Ayad Akhtar's JUNK on Broadway

Lincoln Center Theater presents Junk, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Doug Hughes, currently in previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night for Junk is Thursday, November 2. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Junk stars Steven Pasquale, Ito Aghayere, Phillip James Brannon, Tony Carlin, Caroline Hewitt, Rick Holmes, Ted Koch, Teresa Avia Lim, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Nate Miller, Ethan Phillips, Matthew Rauch, Matthew Saldivar, Michael Siberry, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick, and Henry Stram.

It's 1985. Robert Merkin (Pasquale), the resident genius of the upstart investment firm SackeR Lowell, has just landed on the cover of Time Magazine. Hailed as "America's Alchemist," his proclamation that "debt is an asset" has propelled him to dizzying heights. Zealously promoting his belief in the near-sacred infallibility of markets, he is trying to re-shape the world.

JUNK is the story of Merkin's assault on American capitalism's holy of holies, the "deal of the decade," his attempt to takeover an iconic American manufacturing company and, in the process, to change all the rules. What Merkin sets in motion is nothing less than a financial civil war, pitting magnates against workers, lawyers against journalists, and ultimately, pitting every one against themselves.

Set over 30 years ago, this is a play about how, while most of us weren't watching, money became the only thing of real value.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

