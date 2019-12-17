Photo Flash: First Look at Rehearsals For Atlantic Theater Company's PARIS

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere production of Paris, written by Eboni Booth in her Off-Broadway playwriting debut, directed by Knud Adams.

Take a look at rehearsal photos below!

Paris begins previews Wednesday, January 8th and will open Tuesday, January 21st for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 9th, 2020 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

Paris will feature Jules Latimer (Off-Broadway Debut), Ann McDonough (The Ferryman), Bruce McKenzie (10 out of 12), James Murtaugh (Ah, Wilderness!), Eddie K. Robinson (Awake), Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane) and Christopher Dylan White (The Bridge Play).

Emmie is one of the only black people living in Paris, Vermont, and she desperately needs a job. When she is hired at Berry's, a store off the interstate selling everything from baby carrots to lawnmowers, she begins to understand a new kind of isolation. A play about invisibility, being underpaid, and how it feels to work on your feet for ten hours a day.





