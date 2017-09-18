Photo Flash: First Look at Phylicia Rashad in HEAD OF PASSES at the Taper

Academy Award winner and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Head of Passes" opens Sunday, September 24 at 7 p.m. at the Mark Taper Forum. Directed by Tina Landau, the poetic and powerful new play, which is part of Center Theatre Group's 50th anniversary season at the Taper, continues through October 22, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The cast of "Head of Passes" includes, in alphabetical order, Alana Arenas, Francois Battiste, Kyle Beltran, J. Bernard Calloway, James Carpenter, John Earl Jelks, Phylicia Rashad and Jacqueline Williams.

Family and friends are gathering to celebrate Shelah's (portrayed by Rashad) birthday under the leaky roof of her home at the mouth of the Mississippi River. But an unwanted birthday party and unrelenting rains are only the first challenges in this contemporary parable inspired by the Book of Job in which unexpected events turn the reunion into the ultimate test of faith and love. As her world seems to collapse around her, Shelah must fight to survive the rising flood of life's greatest challenges in this poetic and piercing new play.