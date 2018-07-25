Photo Flash: First Look at Nikki M. James, Shuler Hensley & More in Public Works' TWELFTH NIGHT in the Park!

Click Here for More Articles on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

The Public Theater's production of Public Works' TWELFTH NIGHT, conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub, music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, Choreography by Lorin Latarro, and directed by Oskar Eustis and Kwame Kwei-Armah, is set to open on Tuesday, July 31, running through Sunday, August 19.

The complete Equity cast of TWELFTH NIGHT features Kim Blanck (Female Understudy), Ato Blankson-Wood (Orsino), Lori Brown-Niang (Maria), Troy Anthony (Sebastian), Nanya-Akuki Goodrich (Olivia), JW Guido (Featured Illyrian), Daniel Hall (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Shuler Hensley (Sir Toby Belch), Javier Ignacio (Male Understudy), Nikki M. James (Viola), Jonathan Jordan (Antonio), Andrew Kober (Malvolio), Patrick J. O'Hare (Fabian), and Shaina Taub (Feste). The Equity company is joined by two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs who will perform together on the Delacorte stage in this enchanting comedy.

The Public Works community partner organizations are Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn), Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), DreamYard (Bronx), The Fortune Society (Queens), and Military Resilience Foundation (all boroughs), along with alumni partners Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education (Bronx), Children's Aid (all boroughs) and Domestic Workers United (all boroughs).

In celebration of five extraordinary years of Public Works, a Public Theater initiative that invites community members across New York to create ambitious works of participatory theater, Free Shakespeare in the Park presents a re-imagining of Public Works' 2016 musical adaptation of TWELFTH NIGHT for a full five-week run in Central Park. Professional artists and two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs will perform together on the Delacorte stage in this enchanting comedy about Viola (Nikki M. James), a young heroine who washes up on the shores of Illyria, disguises herself as a man, is sent to court a countess, and falls in love with a Duke. Featuring music and lyrics by critically-acclaimed songwriterShaina Taub, this very special TWELFTH NIGHT is a unique partnership between two Public Theater programs that exemplify The Public's commitment to radical inclusion. Oskar Eustis, The Public's Artistic Director, and Kwame Kwei-Armah, incoming Artistic Director of London's Young Vic, helm this unforgettable musical about love in all its many disguises.

Check out a first look at both ensembles in action below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You