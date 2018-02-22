Photo Flash: First Look at MCC's RELEVANCE, Starring Jayne Houdyshell

Feb. 22, 2018  

MCC Theatre presents Relevance, a play by JC Lee, which opens this Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell (The Humans) is Theresa Hanneck, a celebrated author and veteran feminist warrior. Tony nominee Pascale Armand (Eclipsed) is Msemaji Ukweli, a promising young writer who is quickly becoming the leading cultural critic on race, class, and gender for a new generation. When a heated exchange between the two women goes viral, Theresa finds herself ill-equipped to manage her message in the social media era-especially against a rival whose time may have come. Directed by Tony nominee Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed), a collision of ideals within the feminist movement propels JC Lee's riveting drama from breathless start to surprising finish.

Check out production photos from the show below!

Photos by: Joan Marcus

