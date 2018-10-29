AMERICAN SON
Photo Flash: First Look at Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and the Cast of AMERICAN SON

Oct. 29, 2018  

American Son is now in previews on Broadway, and officially opens November 4. Check out photos of the cast in action below!

American Son stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington alongside Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan.

American Son will play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

Photo Credit: Peter Cunningham

