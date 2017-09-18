Photo Flash: First Look at GYPSY, Starring Michele Ragusa, at the Engeman

The John W. Engeman Theater presents GYPSY, running now through October 29, 2017, starring Michele Ragusa as Rose and Austen Danielle Bohmer as Louise. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Let us entertain you with GYPSY, the rags to riches story of Louise, an awkward young girl who rose to national fame as the burlesque star Gypsy Rose Lee. Share the joy and heartbreak of sisters Louise and June as well as Rose, their pushy backstage mother who lived through her daughters. This thrilling musical brought together three greats of the American Theatre - Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim - who created unforgettable characters and a musical score that includes "Let Me Entertain You," "Everything's Coming Up Roses," and "If Mama Was Married."

GYPSY is directed by Igor Goldin (Engeman Theater: Oklahoma!, 1776, Memphis, West Side Story, The Producers, Evita, Twelve Angry Men, South Pacific; Off-Broadway: YANK!, With Glee, A Ritual of Faith, Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Crossing Swords).

The choreographer is Drew Humphrey (Engeman Theater: Oklahoma!, White Christmas, Thoroughly Modern Millie, A Chorus Line (Director)).

The musical director is Alec Bart (Engeman Theater: Grease; Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Sub); Las Vegas: Rock of Ages, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia, ShowStoppers, Duck Commander Musical, Mannheim Steamroller, Camp Broadway; Tours: 42nd Street, Cabaret).

The associate director is Trey Compton (Engeman Theater: Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Twelve Angry Men, The Music Man, Evita, The Producers, West Side Story; Off-Broadway: YANK!, White's Lies). The Associate Choreographer is Kelly Sheehan (Engeman Theater: Oklahoma!, A Chorus Line; Broadway: 42nd Street, Irving Berlin's White Christmas).

The creative team includes: Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), Kurt Alger (Costume/Wig Design), Zach Blane (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Gayle Seay, Scott Wojcik and Holly Buczek of Wojcik/Seay Casting (Casting Directors), Suzanne Mason(Props Design), Sean Francis Patrick (Production Stage Manager) and Leila Scandar(Assistant Stage Manager).

The cast of GYPSY features Austen Danielle Bohmer as Louise (Regional: Goodspeed Opera House, Variety Theatre St. Louis, The Rep. Theatre of St. Louis, Mustard Seed Theatre, Grandstreet Theatre, New Theatre), Michele Ragusa as Rose (Engeman Theater: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Mrs. Meers), Lend Me a Tenor, Boeing, Boeing; Broadway: Young Frankenstein, Urinetown, Ragtime, Titanic, A Class Act, Cyrano; Off-Broadway: Adrift in Macao, Titanic - Lincoln Center Concert; Regional: Bullets Over Broadway, Mame, Hello Dolly, Funny Thing/Forum, The King and I, Spamalot, Sweeney Todd, Annie, Noises Off, Singing/Rain, Into the Woods, Kiss Me Kate, The Drowsy Chaperone, Company, Mary Poppins, Guys and Dolls, The Full Monty) and John Scherer as Herbie (Engeman Theater: Boeing, Boeing; Broadway: Lovemusik, By Jeeves, Sunset Boulevard; Tours: 42nd Street, Cats, White Christmas, Mame, Hello Dolly; Off-Broadway: Dames at Sea, Olympus on My Mind, Preppies; TV/Film: "Spinning Into Butter," "The Shield," "Crossing Jordan," "Law & Order," "Titus," "Guiding Light").

The cast also features Bryan Thomas Hunt as Tulsa, CHARITY VAN TASSEL as Dainty June and includes Emily Blake Anderson, Kieran Brown, MACK BRUNNER, AMBER CARSON, Kyla Carter, Todd Fenstermaker, Patrick Heffernan, Tyler Huckstep, Emily Kelly, Suzanne Mason, MEAGHAN MCINNES, Christopher McKenna, Shelby Putlak, Caitlin Lester Sams, JOSHUA J. SCHWARTZ, Amanda Swickle, Evan Teich, Jennifer Collester Tully and MICHAEL J. VERRE.

GYPSY is produced by RICHARD DOLCE the Engeman Theater's Producing Artistic Director.

Tickets are $78 on Saturday evenings, $73 all other performances and may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, going online at www.EngemanTheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

Photo Credit: Michael DeCristofaro

