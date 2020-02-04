Photo Flash: First Look at ENDGAME, Starring Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe, at the Old Vic

Article Pixel Feb. 4, 2020  

Richard Jones' production of Endgame at the Old Vic officially opens tonight, February 4! The production stars Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe, alongside Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson.

Get a first look in the photos below!

Nothing stirs outside. In a bare room, Hamm, an old, blind tyrant, is locked in a stalemate with his servant Clov. Interrupted only by the nostalgic musings of Hamm's ancient, dustbin-dwelling parents, this bleakly funny double act cling stubbornly to their routine of casual savagery and mutual dependence.

Richard Jones directs Beckett's macabre comedy in which hope and cruelty are the last things to die.

Endgame will be presented in a double bill with Samuel Beckett's rarely seen short play Rough for Theatre II.

Get the best prices on tickets to Endgame on TodayTix - click here.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Joins the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at New World Stages as the First Woman to Play Dennis Dupree
  • Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
  • From Stage to Screen: Elton John Gets Another Chance at Oscars Gold
  • Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival