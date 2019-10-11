Photo Flash: First Look at David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA on Broadway
Fresh off an acclaimed pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, David Byrne's American Utopia is currently in previews at the intimate Hudson Theatre on Broadway. The once-in-a-lifetime Broadway event will celebrate opening night on Sunday, October 20.
Get a first look at the production below!
David Byrne's American Utopia marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theatre. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.
David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.
American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018, and was named "Best International Contemporary Concert" at Australia's 2019 Helpmann Awards.
David Byrne's American Utopia will play on Broadway at Hudson Theatre, 141 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036 from October 4, 2019 to January 19, 2020. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.hudsonbroadway.com/ or by calling 855-801-5876.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Mauro Refosco, Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Angie Swan, SteÌphane San Juan, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Tim Keiper, Chris Giarmo, and Bobby Wooten III.
David Byrne and company
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne (center), Tendayi Kuumba, and SteÌphane San Juan
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Angie Swan, SteÌphane San Juan, and Karl Mansfield
Tim Keiper, Gustavo Di Dalva, SteÌphane San Juan, Daniel Freedman, and David Byrne
David Byrne and company
David Byrne and company
Jacquelene Acevedo, David Byrne, Mauro Refosco, Chris Giarmo, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne (center), and Gustavo Di Dalva
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A New Jersey middle schooler and her mother are fighting back after the student was punished for wearing a t-shirt from Broadway's The Prom to school.... (read more)
Bailey McCall to Lead WAITRESS on Tour; Full New Cast
The diner is a?oeOpening Upa?? with a full cast for the upcoming National Touring Production of WAITRESS, the Hilarious Hit Broadway Musical from Gram... (read more)
Update: Barcelona Dance Company Barred From Performing In Los Angeles
The Latino Theater Company announced today that it has been forced to cancel the two-week run of Spanish performance artist Marta Carrasco's 'Perra de... (read more)
Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen to Star in Site-Specific Reading of FUN HOME
Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company will host a one night only benefit reading of the Tony Award winning musical Fun Home. Tony Award nominees Jenn C... (read more)
Courtney Reed Will Return To ALADDIN
Aladdin will welcome back Broadway's original Jasmine, Courtney Reed, for a limited run! Reed will assume the role from Wednesday, October 16th throug... (read more)
COME FROM AWAY To Open In China In 2020
A new production of the global success, Come From Away, will open in its first non-English speaking country with a tour of China in 2020.... (read more)