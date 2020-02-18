Photo Flash: First Look at BE MORE CHILL in London; Opening Tonight!

Click Here for More Articles on Be More Chill

Be More Chill officially comes to London tonight at The Other Palace!

The lead roles of Jeremy Heere will be played by Scott Folan (Mother of Him at Park Theatre, Damned By Despair at The National Theatre) and Michael Mell by Blake Patrick Anderson (Straight Dave in Pet Shop Boys' Closer to Heaven and Starlight Express).

Other cast members include two former Queens, Renee Lamb and Millie O'Connell, plus Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Stewart Clarke as The Squip, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, Christopher Fry as Mr Heere and Mr Reyes and Eve Norris, Gabriel Hinchcliffe and Jon Tsouras.

Get a first look at the cast in action in the photos below.

Be More Chill tells the atypical love story of a boy, a girl....and the supercomputer inside the boy's head guiding him every step of the way. The boy is desperately trying to fit in. The girl's longing to be noticed. And the supercomputer just wants to take over the world.

Photo Credit: Matthew Crockett





