Photo Flash: First Look at Ari'el Stachel, David Hyde Pierce and More in Rehearsals for THE VISITOR at The Public Theater

The world premiere musical THE VISITOR, is currently in rehearsals! THE VISITOR, features music by Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt, lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Brian Yorkey, book by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Brian Yorkey, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and is directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan. Performances begin on Tuesday, March 24 and run through Sunday, May 10.

The complete cast of THE VISITOR features Jacqueline Antaramian (Mouna), Robert Ariza (Ensemble/Nasim), Anthony Chan (Ensemble), Alysha Deslorieux (Zainab), Delius Doherty (Ensemble), C.K. Edwards (Ensemble), Will Erat (Ensemble), Sean Ewing (Swing), Marla Louissaint (Ensemble), Ahmad Maksoud (Ensemble), Dimitri Joseph Moïse (Ensemble), Takafumi Nikaido (Ensemble/Drummer), Bex Odorisio (Ensemble), David Hyde Pierce (Walter), Paul Pontrelli (Ensemble), Lance Roberts (Ensemble), Ari'el Stachel (Tarek), and Stephanie Torns (Swing).

With heart, humor, and lush new songs, Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning team Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey with Kwame Kwei-Armah bring their soul-stirring new musical based on the acclaimed independent film, THE VISITOR by Thomas McCarthy, to The Public for its world premiere. Widowed and living alone, Walter is a college professor whose life has lost a sense of purpose. When he discovers two young undocumented immigrants living in his New York apartment, the drummer Tarek and jewelry maker Zainab, Walter finds himself in the middle of their battle to stay in an America that's lost its better angels. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs this unforgettable new musical about friends and lovers caught between two worlds.



Ari'el Stachel and the Company



David Hyde Pierce director Daniel Sullivan



Joseph Moïse and the Company



Kwame Kwei-Armah and Daniel Sullivan



Alysha Deslorieux



David Hyde Pierce and Ari'el Stachel



Lorin Latarro



Kwame Kwei-Armah



Jacqueline Antaramian



David Hyde Pierce and Ari'el Stachel