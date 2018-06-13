Photo Flash: First Look at A.C.T.'s A WALK ON THE MOON
A WALK ON THE MOON-based on the Miramax and Village Roadshow Pictures film of the same name-is currently making its world premiere at American Conservatory Theater's Geary Theater now through July 1, 2018. Get a first look at the production below!
In the summer of '69, America is on the brink of change. In the cities, crowds are protesting the Vietnam War. In the skies, Apollo 11 is speeding towards the first moon landing. And at a Catskills resort near Woodstock, NY, Jewish housewife Pearl Kantrowitz is busy balancing her rebellious teenage daughter, her overworked television repairman husband, and her daily mah-jongg game. But when Pearl meets a free-thinking traveling salesman, she undergoes a unique transformation, awakening a newfound spirit of exploration and sexuality.
Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller (Next Fall), A WALK ON THE MOON features a book and additional lyrics by Pamela Gray (screenwriter of the 1999 movie), music and lyrics by composer Paul Scott Goodman (Bright Lights, Big City) and choreography by Josh Prince (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical). Fusing the spirit of '60s folk and rock with today's singer-songwriter sound, this stunning new musical captures a moving journey of self-discovery and the thrill of a generation in revolution.
A WALK ON THE MOON features (in alphabetical order) Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Brigid O'Brien (A Little Night Musicat A.C.T.) Kerry O'Malley (Into the Woods and Billy Elliot on Broadway), Jonah Platt (Wicked on Broadway; NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert), Zak Resnick (Mamma Mia! on Broadway; The Last Five Years at A.C.T.), and Nick Sacks (Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway). Rounding out the cast are: Jeffrey Brian Adams, Elijah Cooper, Monique Hafen, Molly Hager, Nina Kissinger, Ariela Morgenstern, Vincent Randazzo, and Nathaniel Wayne.
The creative team for A WALK ON THE MOON includes Pamela Gray (Book and Additional Lyrics), Paul Scott Goodman (Music and Lyrics), Sheryl Kaller(Director), Josh Prince (Choreographer), Donyale Werle (Scenic Designer), Linda Cho (Costume Designer), Robert Wierzel (Lighting Designer), Leon Rothenberg(Sound Designer), Tal Yarden (Projection Designer), Greg Anthony Rassen (Music Supervisor/Arranger), Greg Kenna (Music Director), Michael Starobin(Orchestrations), AnnMarie Milazzo (Vocal Arrangements), and Matt DiCarlo(Production Stage Manager).
Tickets are available by calling 415-749-2228 or visiting www.act-sf.org.
Photo Credit: Alessandra Mello and Kevin Berne
Brigid O'Brien, Nick Sacks
Molly Hager, Monique Hafen, Ariela Morgenstern, and Katie Brayben
Brigid O'Brien, Nick Sacks
Katie Brayben, Jonah Platt, Jake Bronson and Ariela Morgenstern