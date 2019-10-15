Photo Flash: First Look At AIDA At White Plains Performing Arts Center

Winner of four Tony Awards, Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA is an epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal, with an exhilarating Tony and Grammy Award winning score by Elton John & Tim Rice.

An enslaved Nubian princess, Aida (Kim Onah), finds her heart entangled with Radames (Jordan Bollwerk), an Egyptian soldier who is betrothed to the Pharaoh's daughter, Amneris (Kristin Wetherington). As their forbidden love blossoms, Aida is forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people. Aida and Radames' love for one another becomes a shining example of true devotion that ultimately transcends the vast cultural differences between their warring nations, heralding a time of unprecedented peace and prosperity.

The show also stars Andrew Foote (Zoser), Devin J. Hall (Mereb), John Anthony Lopez (Pharoah), Kevin Brooks (Amnorso), Blair Beasley (Nehebka). Completing the cast are Dylan Bivings, Shante Clark, Charlsey Coyle, Meghan Deeley, Mike Ferlita, Chelsea Ann Jones, Thomas James Knapp, Cameron Loyal, T.J. Newton, Matthew Oster, Dayna Marie Quincy and Kristina Walz.

Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA is Directed by Amy Griffin with Musical Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Anthony Murphy. Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick, Sound Design by Jon Weston, Stage Managed by T. Rick Jones. Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Tim Rice, Book by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls & David Henry Hwang.

Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center Friday, October 18 8pm; Saturday, October 19 8pm; Sunday, October 20 2pm; Wednesday, October 23 2pm; Friday, October 25 8pm; Saturday, October 26 8pm; Sunday, October 27 2pm

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

Photo Credits: Justin Swader/ Kathleen Davisson





